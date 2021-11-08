Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) insiders sold US$987k worth of stock last year which shareholders may not want to overlook

While it’s been a great week for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) shareholders after stock gained 6.5%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$987k worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Coherus BioSciences

The Chief Scientific Officer, Vladimir Vexler, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$356k worth of shares at a price of US$18.24 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$17.81. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In total, Coherus BioSciences insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:CHRS Insider Trading Volume November 8th 2021

Coherus BioSciences Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Coherus BioSciences shares. In total, Chief Financial Officer McDavid Stilwell sold US$59k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Coherus BioSciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.4% of Coherus BioSciences shares, worth about US$19m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Coherus BioSciences Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Coherus BioSciences. While conducting our analysis, we found that Coherus BioSciences has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

