Coherus BioSciences, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) missed earnings with its latest quarterly results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$114m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by 14%, coming in at just US$0.33 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGM:CHRS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from Coherus BioSciences' seven analysts is for revenues of US$461.2m in 2021, which would reflect a perceptible 5.7% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to nosedive 58% to US$0.97 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$471.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.97 in 2021. The consensus seems maybe a little more pessimistic, trimming their revenue forecasts after the latest results even though there was no change to its EPS estimates.

The average price target was steady at US$30.40even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analysts place a higher value on earnings. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Coherus BioSciences at US$35.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$19.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 5.7%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 46% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 20% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Coherus BioSciences is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Yet - earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$30.40, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Coherus BioSciences. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Coherus BioSciences analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Coherus BioSciences (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.