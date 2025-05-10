COHERUS BIOSCIENCES Earnings Preview: Recent $CHRS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES ($CHRS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $55,753,200 and earnings of -$0.22 per share.

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of COHERUS BIOSCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHRS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CHRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.525.

Here are some recent targets:

Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $1.05 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Colleen Kusy from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $6.0 on 12/05/2024

