Stocks
CHRS

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES Earnings Preview: Recent $CHRS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

May 10, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES ($CHRS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $55,753,200 and earnings of -$0.22 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CHRS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of COHERUS BIOSCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 5,283,292 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,290,942
  • RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 5,141,246 shares (-49.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,094,919
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,857,208 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,942,947
  • BARCLAYS PLC removed 2,166,113 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,989,235
  • TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,300,000 shares (+55.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,793,999
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 1,284,325 shares (+155.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,772,368
  • LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 883,729 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,219,546

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHRS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CHRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.525.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $1.05 on 04/24/2025
  • Colleen Kusy from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $6.0 on 12/05/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CHRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.