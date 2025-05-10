COHERUS BIOSCIENCES Earnings Preview: Recent $CHRS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES ($CHRS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $55,753,200 and earnings of -$0.22 per share.
COHERUS BIOSCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of COHERUS BIOSCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 5,283,292 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,290,942
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 5,141,246 shares (-49.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,094,919
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,857,208 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,942,947
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 2,166,113 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,989,235
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,300,000 shares (+55.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,793,999
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,284,325 shares (+155.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,772,368
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 883,729 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,219,546
COHERUS BIOSCIENCES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHRS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CHRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.525.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $1.05 on 04/24/2025
- Colleen Kusy from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $6.0 on 12/05/2024
