Coherus BioSciences CFO McDavid Stilwell Resigns

(RTTNews) - Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) said that McDavid Stilwell, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from the company to pursue other opportunities. Stilwell's last day of employment with Coherus will be December 31, 2023, with ongoing service provided beyond that date by mutual agreement.

Coherus noted that it will appoint a new interim Principal Financial Officer in late December 2023 or early January 2024 while it conducts a search for a new Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer.

