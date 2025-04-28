Coherus BioSciences Announces Data From Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating CHS-114

(RTTNews) - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS), Monday announced data from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating CHS-114, a selective, cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody, as monotherapy and in combination with toripalimab in patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) evaluating two pharmacologically active doses of CHS-114 for dose optimization.

The data showed a confirmed partial response in a heavily pretreated PD-1 refractory patient, a > 50% depletion in CCR8+ Treg, and an increase in CD8+ T cells, consistent with anti-tumor activity and demonstrating proof of mechanism. Importantly, the safety profile was consistent with advanced disease and the known safety profile of toripalimab.

These data support continued evaluation of CHS-114 in combination with other therapies, including toripalimab. Results support advancement and ongoing enrolment in Part 3 of the study evaluating CHS-114 with toripalimab in HNSCC.

CHS-114 is an afucosylated CCR8 monoclonal antibody and is the only known selective molecule designed to exclusively target human CCR8 with no off-target binding and preferentially kills CCR8+ Tregs within the tumor microenvironment while preserving CD8+ effector T cells and Tregs in normal tissue.

"The data to date demonstrate a robust depletion of Treg cells in tumors, with a manageable safety profile, and a patient with a meaningful clinical response, which is highly encouraging," said Rosh Dias, M.D., Coherus' Chief Medical Officer. "Furthermore, the profound increase in CD8+ T cells, making these tumors immunologically hot, is exciting as it supports CHS-114 being combined with several treatment modalities including T Cell Engagers. Head and neck cancer is an important strategic focus for Coherus, but CHS-114 has the potential, based on its mechanism of action, to treat many solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer and other large, underserved immuno-oncology indications, like colorectal cancer. We look forward to sharing further head and neck and gastric cancer data in the first half of next year."

