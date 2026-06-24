Coherus And Zumutor Begin Phase 1 Trial Of ZM008 And LOQTORZI Combination

(RTTNews) - Coherus Oncology (CHRS) and Zumutor Biologics Inc have announced a clinical collaboration and supply agreement to study ZM008, a novel natural-killer (NK) checkpoint anti-LLT1 monoclonal antibody, together with LOQTORZI (toripalimab-tpzi), a next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, in a Phase 1 trial.

The study will enroll patients with colorectal, head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, clear cell renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancers, among other solid tumors.

ZM008 was discovered using Zumutor's fully human monoclonal antibody library INABLR and has shown a favorable safety profile to date, with no dose-limiting toxicities or anti-drug antibodies reported in ongoing monotherapy studies.

Early clinical activity has also been observed in metastatic patients previously treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors, supporting its potential role in targeting innate immune pathways that may help overcome resistance in "cold tumors" less responsive to current immunotherapies.

Coherus said the collaboration aligns with its strategy to broaden LOQTORZI's potential indications beyond nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) and strengthen its U.S. clinical data package through cost-efficient drug supply partnerships that evaluate novel mechanisms across prioritized tumor types such as NSCLC and HNSCC.

Zumutor noted that the combination study represents a pivotal milestone for ZM008, reinforcing confidence in its potential to deliver a differentiated immunotherapy option for patients with hard-to-treat cancers and accelerating its clinical development path.

The Phase 1 trial will assess safety, tolerability, and the recommended dose of ZM008, enrolling up to 45 patients across dose-escalation and expansion cohorts in the United States.

CHRS has traded between $0.72 and $2.61 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $1.46, down 1.35%. During the overnight trading session, the stock is at $1.47, up 0.68%.

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