Coheris Releases Annual Financial Insights

Coheris (FR:COH) has released an update.

Coheris, a prominent French CRM and data analytics software publisher, has made its 2023 annual financial report and the 2023-2024 annual information document publicly available on its website. These documents, essential to investors and stakeholders for assessing the company’s financial health, include the annual accounts, IFRS accounts, and statutory auditors’ reports. Coheris is known for its broad client base, spanning over 500 companies worldwide, and is listed on Euronext Paris.

