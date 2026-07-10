Coherent's Margin Expansion is a Metric Investors Should Watch

Coherent Corp.'s COHR improving profitability is emerging as one of the company's most encouraging trends, reflecting the financial benefits of the ongoing AI infrastructure boom.

During the third quarter, Coherent expanded its adjusted operating margin by 163 basis points from the year-ago period. While higher demand for AI-related optical networking products has fueled revenue growth, the margin improvement shows that the company is converting that demand into stronger profits.

The expansion was supported by higher factory utilization and better supply chain efficiencies. As production volumes increased, fixed manufacturing costs were spread across more units, allowing incremental revenues to flow through to earnings more efficiently.

The impact is already visible on the bottom line. Adjusted net income jumped nearly 56% year over year, highlighting the operating leverage created by rising production levels. Rather than relying solely on sales growth, Coherent is demonstrating that its manufacturing network is becoming increasingly efficient as demand strengthens.

This combination of expanding margins, improving operational efficiency and robust earnings growth suggests Coherent's financial profile is becoming stronger. If AI-driven demand remains healthy, continued improvements in manufacturing utilization and cost efficiency could support additional profit expansion in the quarters ahead, making margin performance a key metric for investors to monitor.

Peer Lens

Among U.S.-listed peers, Lumentum Holdings LITE and IPG Photonics IPGP offer useful comparisons for investors evaluating Coherent. Like Coherent, both LITE and IPGP operate in optical components and photonics markets that benefit from increasing demand for high-speed data communications and advanced laser technologies.

However, Coherent currently stands apart because of its unusually strong exposure to AI infrastructure, a record backlog extending into 2028, long-term supply agreements through 2030 and a significantly strengthened balance sheet following NVIDIA's strategic investment. These factors have helped improve earnings visibility and differentiate Coherent's growth profile within the photonics industry.

COHR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Coherent’s stock has rallied a whopping 249% in a year against the industry’s 10% growth.

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From a valuation perspective, COHR trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02X, higher than the industry’s 22.03X. It has a Value Score of C.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHR’s earnings for 2026 has decreased over the past 60 days.

COHR currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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