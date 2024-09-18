Coherent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Coherent (NYSE:COHR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COHR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Coherent.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 68% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $49,980, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,125,050.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $110.0 for Coherent during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coherent's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coherent's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Coherent Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $26.5 $25.1 $26.5 $60.00 $265.0K 103 0 COHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.6 $2.9 $3.5 $110.00 $263.7K 93 754 COHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.4 $4.1 $4.1 $80.00 $82.0K 4.6K 207 COHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.6 $100.00 $74.9K 874 224 COHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $10.1 $10.0 $10.1 $75.00 $50.5K 788 101

About Coherent

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Coherent, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Coherent With a volume of 4,787,861, the price of COHR is up 4.16% at $81.16. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Coherent options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.