US Markets
COHR

Coherent takeover battle heats up after II-VI raises offer to $7 bln

Contributors
Derek Francis Reuters
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Coherent Inc said on Thursday that optical components maker II-VI Inc has increased its takeover bid to $7 billion, trumping Lumentum Holdings' raised offer in a three-way battle to acquire the laser company.

Adds deal details, background

March 18 (Reuters) - Coherent Inc COHR.O said on Thursday that optical components maker II-VI Inc IIVI.O has increased its takeover bid to $7 billion, trumping Lumentum Holdings' LITE.O raised offer in a three-way battle to acquire the laser company.

Under the revised bid, Coherent shareholders would get $220 in cash and 0.91 of a II-VI share for each share they own.

On Wednesday, optical fiber company Lumentum raised its offer for Coherent to $6.9 billion.

However, Coherent is in favor of II-VI's offer, calling it superior to that of Lumentum's bid.

Coherent has emerged as an attractive takeover option as its microelectronics unit, which is also its largest, is expected to get a lift from demand for flat panel displays with organic light emitting diodes from mobile phone makers such as Apple Inc AAPL.O.

MKS Instruments MKSI.O jumped into the fray last month, offering $6 billion to buy Coherent.

Shares of Coherent, which have gained about 69% since Lumentum made its first buyout offer in January, were up 5.5% in trading before the bell on Thursday.

(Reporting by Derek Francis and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)

((derek.francis@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9986311363 and @derekfrancis089 on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COHR IIVI LITE AAPL MKSI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular