Coherent takeover battle heats up after II-VI raises offer to $7 bln

March 18 (Reuters) - Coherent Inc COHR.O said on Thursday that optical components maker II-VI Inc IIVI.O has increased its takeover bid to $7 billion, trumping Lumentum Holdings' LITE.O raised offer in a three-way battle to acquire the laser company.

Under the revised bid, Coherent shareholders would get $220 in cash and 0.91 of a II-VI share for each share they own.

On Wednesday, optical fiber company Lumentum raised its offer for Coherent to $6.9 billion.

However, Coherent is in favor of II-VI's offer, calling it superior to that of Lumentum's bid.

Coherent has emerged as an attractive takeover option as its microelectronics unit, which is also its largest, is expected to get a lift from demand for flat panel displays with organic light emitting diodes from mobile phone makers such as Apple Inc AAPL.O.

MKS Instruments MKSI.O jumped into the fray last month, offering $6 billion to buy Coherent.

Shares of Coherent, which have gained about 69% since Lumentum made its first buyout offer in January, were up 5.5% in trading before the bell on Thursday.

