Coherent Surges 325% in a Year: How Should Investors Play the Stock?

Coherent Corp. COHR stock price has increased a whopping 324.7% over the past year, outperforming the industry's 18.9% growth and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 23.1% rally.

Let us analyze this stock to find out whether you should ride the rally or stay away from it.

Key Segment & Product Pipeline Fuelling COHR’s Growth

Coherent reported a 33.5% year-over-year increase in its datacenter & communications segment revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. This segment represented 72% of the top line, a substantial hike from the year-ago quarter’s 63%. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for 800 gig and 1.6T transceivers.

While the datacenter & communication segment was the major force behind COHR’s growth trajectory, the industrial business recovery was a point of interest. Coherent witnessed demand signals on the back of strong orders from semi-cap equipment customers, hinting at robust growth in the industrial business over the year. Revenues in this segment moved 4% upward sequentially, driven by industrial laser and engineered material product lines.

Coherent’s diverse product line, combined with vertical integration and U.S. manufacturing expansion, yields a strategic advantage. Growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was not only dependent on the surging demand for transceivers but also for Optical Circuit Switch Systems. The company is scaling its Indium Phosphide capacity actively, underpinned by the ramp-up of 6-inch wafer production across Sherman and Jarfalla. COHR has successfully pivoted from a broad industrial focus to a vital cog in the AI revolution.

Solid Balance Sheet: COHR’s Way to Outstrip Competition

Coherent held $899 million in its cash chest as of the end of December, a significant jump from the preceding quarter’s $875 million. This cash position stands against a current debt of $106 million, which certainly enhances its liquidity position as evidenced by a current ratio of 2.25, higher than the industry average of 1.59.

The company’s long-term debt of $3.2 billion as of the end of December 2025 stood flat with the preceding quarter. It resulted in a 27.4% of total debt to the total capital, a dip from the preceding quarter’s 34.9%, signalling a reduction in financial risks. Coherent’s position is further solidified by the fact that its times interest earned improved to 2.5X from the preceding quarter’s 2.2X, reflecting ease in paying interest on debt.

This fiscal discipline fuelled significant shareholder value. Over the six months, Coherent stock soared 178.6% against the industry’s 8.2% dip. Meanwhile, competitors like Wolfspeed WOLF plummeted 28%, while ON Semiconductor ON gained 28%.

Coherent’s solid balance sheet reduces financial risk, which offers it a better growth opportunity and ease in refinancing than Wolfspeed and ON Semiconductor. While COHR shifted to AI connectivity, Wolfspeed and ON Semiconductor locked horns in a highly capital-demanding EV powertrain.

COHR’s Top & Bottom-Line Outlook Strong

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coherent’s fiscal 2026 revenues is set at $6.9 billion, indicating a 19.4% year-over-year rise. For fiscal 2027, the top line is expected to gain 23.2% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 EPS is set at $5.38, suggesting 52.4% year-over-year growth. For fiscal 2027, the bottom is anticipated to rise 33.5%.

Over the past 60 days, eight and seven EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward, respectively, without downward adjustment. In the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 5.5%, and that for fiscal 2027 has risen 13.1%, highlighting analyst confidence.

Conclusion: Buy Coherent Stock Now

Coherent’s solid balance sheet positions it to address debt and lean toward refinancing. The company’s diverse product pipeline witnessed strong consumer demand. The industrial business recovery was impressive, which, when combined with strong fundamentals and liquidity, positions the company to gain an edge in the market, compelling us to recommend that investors add this stock to their portfolios now.

COHR currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

