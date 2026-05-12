Coherent Stock Climbs 171% in 6 Months: Should You Buy Now or Wait?

Coherent Corp.’s COHR stock displayed an explosive rise over the past six months. COHR has skyrocketed 171.2% against the industry's 1.4% dip and compared with the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 12.3% rally.

6-Month Share Price Performance

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Let us analyze this stock to find out whether you should ride the rally or stay away from it.

COHR’s Flourishing AI Demand Meets Industrial Order Rebound

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Coherent’s Datacenter & Communications segment accounted for 75% of the top line, a consistent improvement from the preceding quarter’s 72%. Revenues in this segment exceeded a 40% year-over-year growth rate, which is a significant jump from the preceding quarter’s 33.5%, fueled by surging demand and strong execution across its product portfolio. Furthermore, James Anderson, the CEO, attributed this growth to a rising demand for transceivers and Optical Circuit Switch Systems.

While the Datacenter & Communication segment is fueling COHR’s growth engine, the industrial segment is showing positive signs. Despite continued softness in parts of the broader industrial market affecting its revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, signs of improvement are evident mainly in semiconductor capital equipment, wherein bookings have surged substantially.

COHR’s Balance Sheet: Key to Outpace Competitors

The company ended the third quarter of fiscal 2026 with $2.5 billion in cash reserves, a massive upsurge from the preceding quarter’s $899 million. This lofty cash chest stands against a minimal current debt of $9 million, indicating robust liquidity, which is further solidified by a current ratio of 3.05. It outpaces the industry average of 1.57, highlighting Coherent’s ability to pay off short-term obligations with ease.

Alongside a solid liquidity position, the company’s long-term debt management appears strong as well. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, COHR’s long-term debt was $3.1 billion, a minimal decline from the preceding quarter’s $3.2 billion. Coherent’s total debt is 22.5% of the total capital, a substantial dip from the preceding quarter’s 27.4% and significantly below the industry average of 32.1%. The company reduced financial risks, as signaled by an increase in times interest earned to 3.5 in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, up from the preceding quarter’s 2.5.

This strong balance sheet position fueled shareholder value. Over the past year, the COHR stock has skyrocketed 381.2%, outperforming the industry’s 7.8% hike. Coherent’s competitors, Wolfspeed WOLF and ON Semiconductor ON, did not show the same movement. ON Semiconductor and Wolfspeed have surged 134.3% and 75.9%, respectively. While both ON Semiconductor and Wolfspeed showed solid improvements during the past year, it is way below Coherent’s explosive rally.

COHR’s Bullish Outlook: Analysts’ Optimism Backs Forecast

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHR’s fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $7 billion, indicating a 20.6% year-over-year increase. For fiscal 2027, the same is expected to rise 30.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For EPS, the consensus mark is set at $5.42, implying 53.5% year-over-year growth. For fiscal 2027, the bottom line is anticipated to rise 38.4%.

Over the past 60 days, three and four EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward, respectively, with no downward adjustments. During the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings has moved up marginally, and for fiscal 2027, it has risen 4.5%, demonstrating analyst confidence.

COHR Trades Pricier Than Industry

Coherent is priced at 52.58 times forward 12-month earnings per share, higher than the industry average of 22.85 times. Similarly, the company’s trailing 12-month EV-to-EBITDA ratio is 51.2 times, trading at a premium compared with the industry average of 17.19 times. These metrics indicate overvaluation, a major red flag for investors.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COHR Lacks Payout: Is it a Signal for Caution?

The company does not pay dividends to its investors. Therefore, the means of returns are entirely dependent on share price appreciation, which is not a guaranteed phenomenon. The absence of payout is discouraging to income-seeking investors, making the stock a less attractive option.

Conclusion: Hold COHR Stock Now

Coherent’s recent performance has been nothing short of amazing. However, the stock presents a risk-versus-reward dilemma that requires investors to hold the stock for now. The company appears fundamentally sound and is a critical linchpin in the AI infrastructure demand. Its debt reduction strategy and strong liquidity solidify its balance sheet, positioning it to make strategic investments promoting growth for the future.

However, the stock is trading at nearly 52 times forward earnings, way above the industry average. This valuation leaves little to no room for errors or economic shifts that could potentially affect its prices. For current investors, we recommend retaining this stock to gain from momentum, and for potential buyers, waiting for a pullback appears for a more attractive entry point would be the best move for now.

COHR currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.