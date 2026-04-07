Coherent Soars 379% in a Year: Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock?

Coherent Corp.’s COHR stock has skyrocketed 379.3% over the past year, outperforming the industry's 29.4% growth and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 35.6% rally.

1-Year Share Price Performance

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Let us analyze this stock to find out whether you should ride the rally or stay away from it.

Coherent’s Goldmine: Segment Growth & Diverse Product Line

COHR’s datacenter & communications segment generated 72% of the top line during the second quarter of fiscal 2026, a hike from the year-ago quarter’s 63%. With the rising proportion of the top line, this segment witnessed year-over-year revenue growth of 33.5%. This outstanding performance can be attributed to the surging demand for 800-gig and 1.6T transceivers.

The datacenter & communications segment was the vital cog in the company’s growth engine. However, the industrial business recovery must be acknowledged. The company witnessed high demand on the back of strong orders from semi-cap equipment customers, indicating solid growth in the industrial business. This segment’s revenues moved up 4% sequentially, led by industrial laser and engineered material product lines.

COHR holds an array of products, which, when combined with vertical integration and U.S. manufacturing expansion, yield a strategic advantage. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, growth was not solely dependent on the rising demand for transceivers but also on Optical Circuit Switch Systems. Coherent successfully scaled its Indium Phosphide capacity actively, ramping the 6-inch wafer production across Sherman and Jarfalla, resulting in a strategic shift from an industrial focus to becoming a vital player in the AI revolution.

COHR’s Balance Sheet: Key to Outpace Competitors

Coherent ended the second quarter of fiscal 2026 with $899 million in cash reserves, an improvement from the preceding quarter’s $875 million. This cash chest stands against a current debt of $106 million as of the end of second-quarter fiscal 2026, a clear indication of solid liquidity. It is solidified by the fact that COHR’s current ratio is at 2.25, which is significantly higher than the industry average of 1.57.

The company managed to maintain a long-term debt of $3.2 billion as of the end of December 2025, flat with the preceding quarter’s actual. The proportion of total debt is at 26.8% of the total capital, which is lower than the preceding quarter’s 34.9%, as well as the industry average of 35.4%. This evident reduction in financial risks is further solidified by the fact that timed interest earned climbed up to 2.5X from the preceding quarter’s 2.2X, hinting at an ease in meeting interest obligations.

This strong balance sheet position fueled shareholder value. Over the past six months, COHR experienced explosive growth of 117% against the industry’s 21.2% dip. Coherent’s competitors Wolfspeed WOLF and ON Semiconductor ON did not show the same movement. While ON Semiconductor has gained 24.7%, Wolfspeed has lost 40.6%. While Coherent pivoted to AI connectivity, Wolfspeed and ON Semiconductor locked horns in the EV powertrain.

6-Month Share Price Performance

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Coherent’s Robust Top & Bottom-Line Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHR’s fiscal 2026 revenues is pinned at $6.9 billion, indicating a 19.4% year-over-year rise. For fiscal 2027, the same is expected to gain 23.2% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 EPS is set at $5.39, indicating 52.7% year-over-year growth. For fiscal 2027, the bottom line is anticipated to rise 35.4%.

Over the past 60 days, eight and seven EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward, respectively, with no downward adjustments. During the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 5.5%, and for fiscal 2027, it has risen 13.2%, demonstrating analyst confidence.

COHR Trades Pricier Than Industry

Coherent is priced at 36.94 times forward 12-month earnings per share, higher than the industry average of 19.8 times. Similarly, the company’s trailing 12-month EV-to-EBITDA ratio is 36.15 times, trading at a premium compared with the industry average of 14.59 times. These metrics validate Coherent’s overvaluation, a red flag for investors.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coherent’s Reluctance to Pay Out Dividends Is a Red Flag

COHR does not have any plan to pay out cash dividends. Hence, the only way to reap the benefits of return on investment on the company’s stock is through share price appreciation, which is not guaranteed. Such moves demotivate investors seeking cash dividends.

Conclusion: Hold COHR Stock Now

Coherent’s improving segmental performance, coupled with the rising demand for its diverse product line and a solid balance sheet, paves a solid long-term foundation. However, the current valuation is a significant obstacle. Trading nearly double that of the industry average amid such an explosive rally in its stock price raises questions about its continuance.

The lack of dividends becomes another waving red flag for income-seeking investors. Weighing the pros and cons, we recommend shareholders retain this stock for now. Potential buyers are urged to take a cautious approach and look for technical corrections before buying into this AI powerhouse.

COHR currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.