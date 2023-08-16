Coherent Slides After Reporting Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Coherent Corp. (COHR) shares are falling more than 28 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported loss for the fourth quarter, compared to profit last year.

The quarterly loss was $178.2 million or $1.54 per share, compared to $43.6 million or $0.23 per share in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $32.31, down 31.18 percent from the previous close of 6,181,363.

