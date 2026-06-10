Coherent Skyrockets 337% in a Year: How to Play the Stock Now?

Coherent Corp.’s COHR stock displayed remarkable growth over the past year. COHR has skyrocketed 336.6%, beating the industry's 11.6% rally and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 28.2% growth.

Over the past year, the company has outpaced its close competitors, Wolfspeed WOLF and ON Semiconductor ON. Wolfspeed and ON Semiconductor shares have surged 70.5% and 125.9%, respectively.

1-Year Share Price Performance

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Recent performance shows that Coherent stock dipped 6.3% in a month, signaling that it is going through a correction phase. For the same period, Wolfspeed has declined 3.1%, while ON Semiconductor has gained 9.1%.

Let us analyze the COHR stock to find out whether you should ride the rally, hold or stay away from it.

AI-Backed Demand De-Risks COHR’s Financial Outlook

Coherent's primary growth driver has shifted to the datacenter & communications segment, capturing 75% of the top line during the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and gaining 41% from the year-ago quarter. It is beneficial for investors as it de-risks the company’s financial prospects while improving earnings quality.

The stock is trading at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings multiple of 44.83X, which is a premium price compared with the industry’s 22X. While traditionally this premium equity valuation could have affected investors’ interest, it is justified considering Coherent’s ability to convert historically volatile, short-cycle tech-hardware demand into a predictable and long-term source of cash flow. This stream of cash is backed by solid order visibility into calendar year 2028 and long-term agreements extending to the end of the decade.

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A drastic surge in asset utilization and supply-chain efficiencies facilitated by a step-function increase to record-high backlogs enhances the company’s operational prowess. It is validated by a 163-basis-point year-over-year expansion in the adjusted operating margin, translating into a 55.9% jump in adjusted net income.

NVIDIA Partnership: Boon to COHR’s Growth Security

NVIDIA and Coherent entered a multi-year agreement to push the boundaries of advanced optic technologies. Through this partnership, NVIDIA is investing $2 billion in Coherent to aid research and development, future capacity, and operations as the company builds its U.S.-based manufacturing arm.

This news is nothing short of a catalyst for investors because it provides immediate financial validation and long-term growth security. The endorsement from an elite tech giant strengthens COHR’s balance sheet and pushes the narrative that optical technology is vital to AI infrastructure. This partnership deal provides Coherent with a predictable and contracted revenue stream, shielding it from hardware cyclicality.

Importantly, this event has positioned Coherent as a frontrunner of the Co-Packaged Optics transition, exposing investors to a market that is anticipated to see a CAGR of 35.9% through 2031 to $764.3 million (per Mordor Intelligence). This partnership sets Coherent as a long-term beneficiary of NVIDIA’s AI dominance.

Coherent’s Bright Top & Bottom-Line Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHR’s fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $7.1 billion, indicating a 21.5% year-over-year increase. For fiscal 2027, the same is expected to rise 34.4% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For EPS, the consensus mark is set at $5.48, implying 55.2% year-over-year growth. For fiscal 2027, the bottom line is anticipated to rise 47.6%.

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Over the past 60 days, eight and nine EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward, respectively, with one downward adjustment for fiscal 2026 and none for fiscal 2027. During the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings has increased 1.7% and 10.1%, respectively, signaling analyst confidence.

COHR Faces Concentration Risks & Sectoral Imbalance

While Coherent derives 75% of its top line from the booming datacenter & communications segment, it poses concentration risks, raising vulnerability to any slowdown or supply congestion. A spending halt within the AI domain can hinder the company’s ability to generate revenues.

In addition to the concentration risks, Coherent’s industrial segment is tackling a massive downturn. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues in this segment plunged 19.1% year over year. This is not a one-off event since the company has been experiencing this decelerating trajectory over the past few quarters.

Therefore, it is evident that the company is lacking a cushion to fall onto if AI demand slows down, reducing revenue growth rate from the datacenter & communications segment.

Execution Risks of Coherent’s Step-Function Backlog

Management highlighted a step-function increase in backlog in calendar 2028. Although exponential growth must provide a positive impetus to the company’s revenues, it raises execution risks as well. If the company suffers unexpected yield issues, infrastructure constraints, or operational setbacks during the transition from 3-inch to 6-inch indium phosphide manufacturing lines, it could hinder the conversion of this steep backlog efficiently. This could easily result in canceled orders or customer defection.

Verdict: Hold COHR Stock Now

Coherent’s bullish trajectory is solidified by explosive growth in its datacenter & communications segment and a $2-billion investment from the NVIDIA partnership, bolstering its ability to raise revenue visibility into 2028.

While the top and bottom-line outlooks appear bright, the company is relying on reaching those milestones on the back of a single segment that generates 75% of revenues, which raises concentration risks. This headwind is further amplified by the execution risks involved in delivering the massive backlog that the company has shouldered.

Ultimately, it appears that COHR is riding through a correction phase. Therefore, we suggest that potential investors remain patient and watch for further share price adjustments before buying.

COHR currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.