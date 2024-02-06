Coherent Shares Surge

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Coherent Corp. (COHR) shares are gaining more than 15 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported a reduced loss for the second quarter compared to the prior year.

The loss per share for the quarter was $0.38, lower than the loss of $0.58 in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.36 per share.

Currently, shares are at $56.94, up 15.24 percent from the previous close of $49.42 on a volume of 4,630,343.

