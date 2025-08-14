Coherent To Sell Aerospace And Defense Unit To Advent For $400 Mln

(RTTNews) - Coherent Corp. (COHR) has agreed to sell its Aerospace and Defense business to Advent for $400 million, with proceeds earmarked to reduce debt and boost earnings per share.

The division, which employs about 550 people across 10 sites, develops optical and laser systems for defense applications.

Coherent's leadership said the divestiture aligns with its strategy to focus on core growth markets and products. Advent noted the business's legacy in advanced laser and optical technologies and outlined plans to invest heavily in R&D to strengthen its market leadership.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. The unit will operate under the Coherent brand until a new name is announced post-closing.

Wednesday, COHR closed at $114.01, down 2.19%, and is trading after hours at $94, down 17.55% on the NYSE.

