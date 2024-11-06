Coherent reports Q1 EPS 74c, consensus 61c

Reports Q1 revenue $1.35B, consensus $1.31B. Sherri Luther, CFO, said, “I am pleased by our strong EPS growth, cash generation and debt reduction in the first quarter. Revenue growth and margin expansion drove strong sequential and year-over-year increases in our GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS. We also paid down $118 million of our outstanding debt.”

