Coherent Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Coherent Inc. (COHR) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.7 million or $0.32 per share, compared to $0.6 million or $0.03 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter rose to $1.01 per share from $0.89 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $316.8 million from $335.5 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $309.64 million.

