Coherent Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Coherent Inc. (COHR) Tuesday reported third-quarter net loss of $8.7 million or $0.36 per share, compared to net loss of $3.1 million or $0.13 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter dropped to $0.52 per share from $1.31 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $298.3 million from $339.2 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $287.69 million.

