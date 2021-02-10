Coherent Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Coherent, Inc. (COHR), Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $144 thousand or $0.01 per share, down from $7.7 million or $0.32 per share last year.

Adjusted income for the quarter were $26.7 million or $1.09 per share, up from $24.5 million or $1.01 per share last year.

Net sales for the first quarter rose to $326.1 million or $320.8 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.89 per share on revenues of $321.09 million for the quarter.

