Coherent put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Coherent (COHR) with 1,218 puts trading, or 1.1x expected. Most active are 11/29 weekly 92 puts and 11/29 weekly 95 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.45, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 5th.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.