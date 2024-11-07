Coherent price target raised to $106 from $88 at Citi

Citi analyst Atif Malik raised the firm’s price target on Coherent (COHR) to $106 from $88 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported above expectations September quarter results, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
