Coherent price target raised to $106 from $88 at Citi

November 07, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Citi analyst Atif Malik raised the firm’s price target on Coherent (COHR) to $106 from $88 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported above expectations September quarter results, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

