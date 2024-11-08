Coherent price target raised to $105 from $85 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley raised the firm’s price target on Coherent (COHR) to $105 from $85 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company says the company’s better revenue trajectory offset by higher spend and lower gross margins with the promise of more visibility on strategic action by the May analyst day the key takeaway.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on COHR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.