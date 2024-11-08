News & Insights

Coherent price target raised to $105 from $85 at Barclays

November 08, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley raised the firm’s price target on Coherent (COHR) to $105 from $85 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company says the company’s better revenue trajectory offset by higher spend and lower gross margins with the promise of more visibility on strategic action by the May analyst day the key takeaway.

