Coherent Launches New WaveShaper Instruments For U- And Super C-Bands

(RTTNews) - Coherent Corp. (COHR), a provider of test and measurement instruments for optical communications, on Tuesday announced that it has introduced new members of the WaveShaper family, to extend the performance and the wavelength range of the instruments.

The new WaveShaper instruments from Coherent are capable of testing optical components and networking systems in the U- and Super C-bands.

The WaveShaper 1000A and 4000A are programmable optical processors operating in the U-band of optical communications.

They support the generation of arbitrary filter shapes in attenuation and phase over a large wavelength range that extends beyond 1650 nm.

These instruments are used in forward-looking lab environments to support research on wide-band multi-wavelength transmission experiments for future high-capacity optical networks.

The WaveShaper 500B is a programmable optical filter that can generate arbitrary filter shapes in attenuation over the Super C-band from 1523.53 nm to 1573.301 nm.

This instrument supports the development and production of components and systems for the upcoming optical multi-wavelength communication systems operating in the Super-C Band.

