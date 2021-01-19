Coherent Expects Q1 Revenues Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Providing preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on Tuesday, Coherent, Inc. (COHR) said it expects revenue in a range of $325 million to $327 million for the quarter.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues $313.09 million for the quarter.

The company also projected operating income in the range of $16.4 million to $17.6 million and adjusted operating income in the range of $36.1 million to $37.9 million as well as gross profit in the range of $119.0 million to $120.5 million and adjusted gross profit in the range of $128.1 million to $130.0 million.

