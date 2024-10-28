Coherent evaluates strategic alternatives for battery technology platform

Coherent (COHR) is evaluating strategic alternatives for its battery technology platform. The platform encompasses a suite of cathode, electrolyte, and cell technologies built around the breakthrough sulfur immobilization technology developed by Coherent over the past decade. Cells based on immobilized sulfur cathodes have achieved industry-leading performance, finally unlocking the potential of sulfur as a battery cathode. These innovations have been recognized with multiple funding awards from the U.S. Department of Energy Vehicle Technologies Office and the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Agency, and are protected by 4 issued and 13 pending patents. The announcement is a result of the strategic portfolio assessment that the company completed in August of this year.

