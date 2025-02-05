COHERENT Earnings Results: $COHR Reports Quarterly Earnings

COHERENT ($COHR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.95 per share, beating estimates of $0.71 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $1,434,700,000, beating estimates of $1,401,806,043 by $32,893,957.

COHERENT Insider Trading Activity

COHERENT insiders have traded $COHR stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER KOEPPEN (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 17,829 shares for an estimated $1,766,699 .

. JOSEPH J CORASANTI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,210 shares for an estimated $1,630,096 .

. ELIZABETH PATRICK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,542 shares for an estimated $579,910 .

. RONALD BASSO (Chief Legal & Compliance Off.) sold 4,741 shares for an estimated $369,395

HOWARD H. XIA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,970 shares for an estimated $324,270 .

. JAMES ROBERT ANDERSON (CEO & President) has made 4 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $175,308 and 0 sales.

COHERENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 281 institutional investors add shares of COHERENT stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COHERENT Government Contracts

We have seen $53,920 of award payments to $COHR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

COHERENT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COHR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

