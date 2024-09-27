News & Insights

Markets
COHR

Coherent Divests Newton Aycliffe Plant

September 27, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Coherent Corp. (COHR), a company focused on materials, networking, and lasers, announced on Friday that it has sold its manufacturing facility in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, UK.

Jim Anderson, CEO of Coherent, said: "Divesting the Newton Aycliffe plant is part of our effort to optimize our portfolio and streamline our operations, which allows us to focus our investment and capital on the areas of greatest long-term growth and profitability for the company."

The 310,000 square feet plant, located in Aycliffe Business Park, was acquired by the former II VI Inc., now Coherent Corp. in 2017.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.