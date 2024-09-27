Coherent Divests Newton Aycliffe Plant

(RTTNews) - Coherent Corp. (COHR), a company focused on materials, networking, and lasers, announced on Friday that it has sold its manufacturing facility in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, UK.

Jim Anderson, CEO of Coherent, said: "Divesting the Newton Aycliffe plant is part of our effort to optimize our portfolio and streamline our operations, which allows us to focus our investment and capital on the areas of greatest long-term growth and profitability for the company."

The 310,000 square feet plant, located in Aycliffe Business Park, was acquired by the former II VI Inc., now Coherent Corp. in 2017.

