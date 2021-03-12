Coherent Determines Revised Acquisition Proposal From II-VI As Superior Proposal

(RTTNews) - Coherent, Inc. (COHR) said the company's board has determined that a revised acquisition proposal the company received from II-VI (IIVI) on March 11, 2021 constitutes a Superior proposal under the terms of pending revised merger agreement with Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE). As per the revised proposal, each share of Coherent common stock would be exchanged for $195.00 in cash and 1.0 share of II-VI common stock.

Coherent has notified Lumentum that it plans to terminate the amended merger agreement unless the company receives a revised proposal from Lumentum by March 17, 2021.

