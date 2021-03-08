US Markets
COHR

Coherent deems II-VI's $6.2 bln bid superior to Lumentum offer

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 8 (Reuters) - Laser maker Coherent COHR.O said on Monday it has determined optical components maker II-VI Inc's IIVI.O revised buyout offer valued at $6.2 billion superior to Lumentum Holdings' LITE.O proposal, signaling a possible end to the bidding war.

Under the revised terms of II-VI's offer, Coherent stockholders will receive a higher cash component of $170 and 1.0981 shares of II-VI common stock per share at the completion of the transaction.

II-VI had offered to pay $6.4 billion in a cash-and-stock deal in February, but with a lower cash component.

Coherent also said it intends to terminate its merger agreement with Lumentum if they do not receive a revised proposal from Lumentum by March 11.

Coherent had earlier agreed to a $5.7 billion deal with Lumentum in January, and weeks later received a $6 billion rival offer from MKS Instruments MKSI.O.

Under the terms of Lumentum's proposal, each share of Coherent common stock would be exchanged for $175 in cash and 1.0109 shares of Lumentum common stock, but also had a higher termination fee in case the deal didn't go through.

Bank of America and Credit Suisse are serving as financial advisers to Coherent, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP are serving as legal advisers.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

