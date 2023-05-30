Coherent Corp. Reports Costs Associated With Disposal Activities - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Coherent Corp. (COHR) said it expects to incur approximately $150 million to $200 million of pre-tax charges primarily as a result of the reduction in force and facility consolidations related to the closure and relocation of sites. On May 23, 2023, the Board approved the company's May 2023 Restructuring Plan.

Coherent Corp. expects the restructuring actions to be substantially completed by the end of fiscal 2025. The company noted that the actual timing and costs associated with these restructuring actions may differ from its current expectations and estimates and such differences may be material.

