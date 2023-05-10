Coherent Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coherent Corp. (COHR):

Earnings: -$33.525 million in Q3 vs. $31.854 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.24 in Q3 vs. $0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Coherent Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $117.6 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.82 per share Revenue: $1.240 billion in Q3 vs. $827.724 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.33 - $0.43 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.125Bln- $1.175Bln

