Coherent Corp. Unveils Revolutionary Diamond-Loaded Silicon Carbide Composite for Advanced Thermal Management in AI Datacenters and HPC Systems

Coherent Corp. announces a diamond-silicon carbide composite, enhancing thermal management for AI datacenters and HPC systems significantly.

Quiver AI Summary

Coherent Corp. has unveiled a new diamond-loaded silicon carbide (SiC) ceramic composite designed to address the thermal challenges faced by advanced AI datacenters and high-performance computing systems. This innovative material achieves thermal conductivity exceeding 800 W/m-K, outperforming traditional copper by a factor of two, while matching the coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) of silicon. This makes it suitable for seamless integration with semiconductor devices, enhancing reliability, extending component lifetimes, and reducing cooling costs significantly, which can account for up to 50% of datacenter energy consumption. The composite is durable, corrosion-resistant, electrically insulating, and compatible with direct liquid cooling systems, making it ideal for various applications such as chip heat spreading and microchannel cold plates. Coherent's development represents a significant advancement in thermal management technology, catering to the increasing demands for performance and energy efficiency in AI and HPC infrastructures.

Potential Positives

Coherent Corp. has developed a patented diamond-loaded silicon carbide ceramic composite, achieving thermal conductivity exceeding 800 W/m-K, which significantly outperforms traditional materials.

This innovation enables more reliable operation and longer component lifetimes in advanced AI datacenters and high-performance computing systems, which are critical for the growing tech industry.

The composite's compatibility with direct liquid cooling systems and ease of integration into modern server architectures positions Coherent to meet increasing demands for thermal efficiency in data centers.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the new product announced by Coherent Corp.?

Coherent Corp. announced a diamond-loaded silicon carbide (SiC) ceramic composite for advanced AI datacenters and high-performance computing systems.

How does the diamond-silicon carbide material perform compared to copper?

This material achieves thermal conductivity exceeding 800 W/m-K, delivering twice the performance of copper.

What are the key benefits of Coherent's diamond-SiC composite?

The composite offers better thermal management, longer component lifetimes, lower cooling costs, and is corrosion-resistant and electrically insulating.

What applications can benefit from this diamond-SiC technology?

Key applications include direct chip heat spreading, microchannel cold plates, and semiconductor device substrates where copper underperforms.

Why is thermal efficiency important for datacenters?

Cooling can account for up to 50% of a datacenter's energy consumption, making thermal efficiency critical for energy savings.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$COHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COHR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COHR Insider Trading Activity

$COHR insiders have traded $COHR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAKER SADASIVAM sold 29,292 shares for an estimated $2,343,360

CHRISTOPHER KOEPPEN (EVP of Aerospace & Defense) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,196 shares for an estimated $1,219,777 .

. HOWARD H. XIA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $308,525 .

. LISA NEAL-GRAVES sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $95,577

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of $COHR stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$COHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COHR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 05/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COHR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COHR forecast page.

$COHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COHR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $91.0 on 03/24/2025

Full Release



SAXONBURG, Pa., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in engineered materials, today announces the release of a groundbreaking diamond-loaded silicon carbide (SiC) ceramic composite, designed to tackle the thermal challenges of advanced AI datacenters and high-performance computing (HPC) systems.





The patented diamond-silicon carbide material from Coherent achieves isotropic thermal conductivity exceeding 800 W/m-K, and delivers twice the performance of copper, the current industry benchmark. It also closely matches the coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) of silicon, making it ideal for direct integration with semiconductor devices.





“Diamond remains unmatched in its ability to manage extreme thermal loads in electronics,” said Steve Rummel, Senior Vice President of Engineered Materials at Coherent. “Our patented diamond-SiC outperforms traditional materials by a wide margin, enabling more reliable operation, longer component lifetimes, and significantly lower cooling costs. With cooling accounting for up to 50% of a datacenter’s energy consumption, thermal efficiency is more critical than ever.”





Engineered for durability and versatility, this composite is corrosion-resistant, electrically insulating, and mechanically robust across a broad temperature range. It is fully compatible with direct liquid cooling (DLC) systems and integrates easily into modern server architectures and embedded cooling designs. Key applications include direct to chip heat spreading, microchannel cold plates (single- and two-phase), semiconductor device substrates, and other advanced solutions where copper-based materials fall short.





This innovation from Coherent marks a major step forward in thermal management, addressing the growing performance and energy-efficiency needs of AI infrastructure and HPC platforms. For more information on Diamond Heat Spreaders by Coherent, please visit:



Cooling Solutions for Overworked Datacenters | Coherent









About Coherent







Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.









Media Contact







:









innovations@coherent.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.