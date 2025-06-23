Coherent Corp. Unveils Osprey: Advanced Femtosecond Laser for Medical and Industrial Applications

Coherent Corp. launches Osprey, a compact femtosecond laser for precision applications in medical and industrial fields.

Quiver AI Summary

Coherent Corp. has announced the launch of Osprey, a new femtosecond laser designed for advanced applications in optogenetics, microsurgery, and medical device manufacturing. Capable of delivering pulse energies up to 5 µJ with sub-350 fs pulse widths, Osprey features exceptional beam quality, stability, and power efficiency, making it suitable for use in precision microscopes and medical tools. The laser's design addresses the growing demand for reliability and cost efficiency in clinical and industrial environments, emphasizing performance over peak power. Osprey utilizes a fiber-based architecture that offers advantages such as minimal aging effects and high ruggedness. The first qualification units will be available now, with mass production expected to begin in January 2026, and Osprey will be showcased at the upcoming LASER World of Photonics Munich 2025.

Potential Positives

Introduction of the Osprey femtosecond laser positions Coherent Corp. as a leader in advanced photonics technology, enhancing its reputation in the medical and life sciences fields.

The laser’s features, such as exceptional beam quality and reliability, meet the evolving demands of clinical and industrial applications, potentially attracting new customers and markets.

The integration of Osprey into existing product lines, alongside Monaco and Axon series, strengthens Coherent’s comprehensive offering in bioimaging and microsurgery, providing a competitive advantage.

The upcoming showcase at LASER World of Photonics Munich 2025 provides a platform for visibility and market engagement, which can drive interest and sales ahead of the scheduled production in January 2026.

Potential Negatives

Osprey is not yet available for volume production until January 2026, which may delay potential market adoption and impact revenue generation.



The reliance on a power draw under 150 W may limit its applicability or integration in environments with varying power supply configurations.



While Osprey aims to provide high performance, it faces competition from existing systems in the market, which may affect its market penetration and sales success.

FAQ

What is the Osprey femtosecond laser?

The Osprey is Coherent's newest femtosecond laser designed for optogenetics, microsurgery, and medical device manufacturing.

What are the key features of Osprey?

Osprey features pulse energies of up to 5 µJ, sub-350 fs pulse widths, exceptional beam quality, and industry-leading power efficiency.

When will Osprey be available for volume production?

Volume production of the Osprey is scheduled for January 2026.

Where will Osprey be showcased?

Osprey will be showcased at the LASER World of Photonics Munich 2025.

How does Osprey compare to other femtosecond lasers?

Osprey offers industrial-grade reliability, simplified integration, and high performance with superior ruggedness and pointing stability over competing systems.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$COHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COHR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COHR Insider Trading Activity

$COHR insiders have traded $COHR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAKER SADASIVAM sold 29,292 shares for an estimated $2,343,360

CHRISTOPHER KOEPPEN (EVP of Aerospace & Defense) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,280 shares for an estimated $902,400 .

. HOWARD H. XIA has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $472,405 .

. LISA NEAL-GRAVES sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $95,577

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of $COHR stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$COHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COHR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 05/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COHR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COHR forecast page.

$COHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COHR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $91.0 on 03/24/2025

Full Release



SAXONBURG, Pa., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today introduces Osprey, its newest femtosecond laser designed for demanding applications in optogenetics, microsurgery, and medical device manufacturing. Engineered for precision and reliability, Osprey delivers pulse energies of up to 5 µJ and sub-350 fs pulse widths. Osprey delivers exceptional beam quality and pointing stability, all in a compact form factor and with industry-leading power efficiency. These features make it ideal for integration into precision microscopes and advanced medical tools.





The introduction of Osprey comes at a pivotal moment as femtosecond lasers move beyond research settings into clinical and industrial environments. In these applications, repeatability, reliability, beam quality, and cost efficiency have become more critical than peak power. Osprey addresses these evolving needs with industrial-grade reliability, simplified integration, and high performance enabled by the latest ultrafast fiber laser technology.





“Osprey combines decades of ultrafast laser expertise with a fiber-based architecture that delivers best-in-class performance and reliability,” said Dr. Chris Dorman, Executive Vice President, Lasers Business Group at Coherent. “We designed Osprey to deliver clean, stable, high-quality femtosecond pulses with minimal power draw and maximum system stability – a game-changer for medical and life sciences applications.”





Osprey’s fiber-based architecture delivers significant performance advantages over competing systems. Leveraging deep expertise in ultrafast fiber technology, the laser generates high-quality pulses using specifically designed solid-core fibers that are virtually free of aging effects while maintaining superior ruggedness and pointing stability. With a power draw under 150 W, Osprey runs on a standard 24 V DC supply. Integrated AOM and wide dispersion pre-compensation enable smooth operation across complex optical paths, critical for wide field-of-view imaging and fiber delivery systems.





Osprey complements the existing ultrafast portfolio from Coherent for two-photon optogenetics, which include the Monaco and the Axon series, optimized for two-photon calcium imaging. Together, this comprehensive lineup provides researchers and engineers with a complete toolkit for advanced bioimaging and microsurgery workflows.





Qualification units of Osprey are available, with volume production scheduled for January 2026. Coherent will showcase the Osprey at LASER World of Photonics Munich 2025.







About Coherent







Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at



coherent.com



.







Media Contact



:







innovations@coherent.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.