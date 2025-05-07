Coherent Corp. Reports 24% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth with Q3 Fiscal 2025 Results

Coherent Corp. reports $1.50B revenue, 24% increase YoY, with improved margins and EPS in Q3 fiscal 2025.

Coherent Corp. reported robust financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025, with revenue reaching $1.50 billion, a 24% year-over-year increase. The company achieved a GAAP gross margin of 35.2%, up 491 basis points compared to the previous year, while non-GAAP gross margin was 38.5%, also reflecting a significant increase. Although GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was a loss of $0.11, this was an improvement of $0.18 year-over-year, and non-GAAP EPS was $0.91, a $0.53 increase from the previous year. CEO Jim Anderson highlighted strong growth driven by AI-related demand in datacenters and the launch of new optical networking products. Additionally, CFO Sherri Luther noted the successful reduction of $136 million in debt, emphasizing ongoing priorities of cash management and long-term investment for growth. The outlook for the fourth quarter anticipates revenue between $1.425 billion and $1.575 billion, with expected non-GAAP gross margins ranging from 37% to 39%.

Q3 revenue reached $1.50 billion, marking a significant year-over-year increase of 24%.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins improved markedly, with GAAP gross margin at 35.2% (up 491 bps Y/Y) and non-GAAP gross margin at 38.5% (up 490 bps Y/Y).

Non-GAAP EPS improved significantly to $0.91, reflecting a year-over-year increase of $0.53, demonstrating enhanced profitability.

Coherent introduced new industry-leading optical networking products and technologies, positioning the company strongly for future growth in the AI-related data center market.

GAAP net loss of $(0.11) per diluted share, despite overall revenue growth and improvements in margins, indicating ongoing profitability challenges.

Sequential decline in GAAP operating income by 47.6%, which raises concerns about operational efficiency and cost management.

Increase in operating expenses and restructuring charges significantly from previous periods, reflecting potential instability in managing operational costs and integration processes.

What were Coherent's Q3 2025 revenues?

Coherent reported revenues of $1.50 billion for Q3 2025, reflecting a 24% increase year-over-year.

How did Coherent's gross margin perform in Q3 2025?

The GAAP gross margin was 35.2%, up 491 basis points year-over-year, while the non-GAAP gross margin reached 38.5%.

What was the GAAP EPS for Coherent in Q3 2025?

Coherent's GAAP EPS for Q3 2025 was $(0.11), an improvement of $0.18 year-over-year.

What is the company's business outlook for Q4 2025?

Q4 2025 revenue is expected to be between $1.425 billion and $1.575 billion, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 37% to 39%.

How did Coherent manage its debt in Q3 2025?

Coherent paid down $136 million of its outstanding debt during the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Full Release





Q3 REVENUE OF $1.50B, INCREASED 24% Y/Y



Q3 GAAP GROSS MARGIN OF 35.2%, INCREASED 491 bps Y/Y; Q3 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN OF 38.5%, INCREASED 490 bps Y/Y



Q3 GAAP EPS OF $(0.11), IMPROVED $0.18 Y/Y; Q3 NON-GAAP EPS OF $0.91, IMPROVED $0.53 Y/Y











SAXONBURG, Pa., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) (“Coherent,” “We,” or the “Company”), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced financial results today for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.50 billion, with GAAP gross margin of 35.2% and GAAP net loss of $0.11 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 38.5% with net income per diluted share of $0.91.





Jim Anderson, CEO, said, “We delivered strong growth and profitability in the March quarter with record revenue driven by another quarter of strong AI-related datacenter demand. We also introduced many new industry-leading optical networking products and technologies during the past quarter which position us well for long-term growth.”





Sherri Luther, CFO, said, “Revenue growth and gross margin expansion drove a significant year-over-year improvement in our GAAP and non-GAAP EPS. We also paid down $136 million of our outstanding debt. Cash and capital allocation remain priorities for us, as we further improve operating leverage and efficiency, while continuing to make investments for the long-term growth of the company.”







































































Selected Third Quarter Financial Results and Comparisons (in millions, except percentages and per share data)



















Table 1



































































GAAP Financial Results (unaudited)

























Q3 FY25













Q2 FY25













Q3 FY24













Q/Q













Y/Y













Q3 FY25 YTD













Q3 FY24 YTD













FY/FY





























































































Revenues











$





1,498













$





1,435













$





1,209

















4.4





%













23.9





%









$





4,281













$





3,393

















26.2





%















Gross Margin %















35.2





%













35.5





%













30.3





%









(28) bps









491 bps













35.0





%













30.2





%









480 bps















R&D Expense %















10.1





%













10.0





%













10.5





%









3 bps









(49) bps













10.0





%













10.4





%









(42) bps















SG&A Expense %















15.5





%













15.4





%













17.0





%









7 bps









(153) bps













15.9





%













18.4





%









(254) bps















Operating Expenses











$





456













$





373













$





344

















22.4





%













32.5





%









$





1,213













$





991

















22.4





%















Operating Income







(1)













$





72













$





137













$





22













(47.6





)%













222.0





%









$





284













$





33

















762.6





%















Operating Margin















4.8





%













9.5





%













1.8





%









(475) bps









295 bps













6.6





%













1.0





%









566 bps















Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Coherent Corp.











$





16













$





103













$





(13





)









(84.8





)%









(219.1





)%









$





145













$





(108





)









(234.6





)%















Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share











$





(0.11





)









$





0.44













$





(0.29





)









$





(0.55





)









$





0.18













$





0.30













$





(1.32





)









$





1.62































































































(1)



Operating Income is defined as earnings (loss) before income taxes, interest expense, and other expense or income, net.







































































Selected Third Quarter Financial Results and Comparisons (in millions, except percentages and per share data)



















Table 1, continued



































































Non-GAAP Financial Results (unaudited)







(1)(2)



























Q3 FY25













Q2 FY25













Q3 FY24













Q/Q













Y/Y













Q3 FY25 YTD













Q3 FY24 YTD













FY/FY





























































































Revenues











$





1,498













$





1,435













$





1,209

















4.4





%













23.9





%









$





4,281













$





3,393

















26.2





%















Gross Margin %















38.5





%













38.2





%













33.6





%









30 bps









490 bps













37.8





%













33.7





%









412 bps















R&D Expense %















9.4





%













9.6





%













10.1





%









(15) bps









(62) bps













9.5





%













9.8





%









(31) bps















SG&A Expense %















10.4





%













10.2





%













11.0





%









28 bps









(55) bps













10.6





%













11.7





%









(112) bps















Operating Expenses











$





297













$





283













$





254

















5.1





%













17.0





%









$





858













$





729

















17.8





%















Operating Income











$





279













$





265













$





152

















5.4





%













83.9





%









$





762













$





415

















83.4





%















Operating Margin















18.6





%













18.5





%













12.6





%









18 bps









608 bps













17.8





%













12.2





%









555 bps















Net Earnings Attributable to Coherent Corp.











$





177













$





185













$





90













(4.1





)%













97.3





%









$





500













$





200

















150.4





%















Diluted Earnings Per Share











$





0.91













$





0.95













$





0.38













$





(0.05





)









$





0.53













$





2.53













$





0.70













$





1.83































































































(1)



During the second fiscal quarter of 2025, the Company refined its methodology to report non-GAAP measures. The change does not impact the Company’s financial position, cash flows, or GAAP consolidated results of operations. Prior period non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release have been recast to conform to the current presentation.







(2)



The Company has disclosed financial measurements in this earnings release that present financial information considered to be non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not a substitute for GAAP measurements, although the Company's management uses these measurements as an aid in monitoring the Company's on-going financial performance. The non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Coherent Corp., the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, the non-GAAP operating income, the non-GAAP gross margin, the non-GAAP research and development, the non-GAAP selling, general and administration, the non-GAAP operating expenses, the non-GAAP interest and other (income) expense, and the non-GAAP income tax (benefit), measure earnings and operating income (loss), respectively, excluding non-recurring or unusual items that are considered by management to be outside the Company’s standard operation and excluding certain non-cash items. There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures, including that such measures may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, due to potential differences among calculation methodologies. Thus, there can be no assurance whether (i) items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures will occur in the future or (ii) there will be cash costs associated with items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. The Company compensates for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to GAAP financial measures and by providing the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors should consider adjusted measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. All non-GAAP amounts exclude certain adjustments for share-based compensation, acquired intangible amortization expense, restructuring charges (recoveries), integration and site consolidation expenses, integration transaction expenses, and various one-time adjustments. See Table 6 for the Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures.







Product Highlights – Third Quarter Fiscal 2025











Recognized as an NVIDIA Ecosystem Innovation Partner.



Coherent is collaborating with NVIDIA on using silicon photonics and co-packaged optics in networking switches to enable the next generation of AI infrastructure.







Coherent is collaborating with NVIDIA on using silicon photonics and co-packaged optics in networking switches to enable the next generation of AI infrastructure.





Received Six Product Innovation Awards.



Our innovations at the component, module, and system level across datacenter and communications markets were recognized at the Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) Conference 2025.







Our innovations at the component, module, and system level across datacenter and communications markets were recognized at the Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) Conference 2025.





Groundbreaking Demonstration of 400G EML to Enable Next-Generation 3.2T Transceivers.



Our innovative differential electro-absorption-modulated laser (EML) technology paves the path for future industry adoption of 3.2T optical interconnects.







Our innovative differential electro-absorption-modulated laser (EML) technology paves the path for future industry adoption of 3.2T optical interconnects.





Showcased Multiple Key Technologies for Co-Packaged Optics (CPO).



At OFC 2025, we demonstrated a comprehensive portfolio of technologies including high power InP CW lasers, VCSEL-based CPO solutions, and various passive optical components, which enable CPO applications in AI datacenters.







At OFC 2025, we demonstrated a comprehensive portfolio of technologies including high power InP CW lasers, VCSEL-based CPO solutions, and various passive optical components, which enable CPO applications in AI datacenters.





Demonstrated Market-Leading 200G VCSELs and Detectors for 1.6T Multimode Transceivers.



Our internally developed 200G VCSELs and photodiodes offer the best cost- and power-efficiency for short-reach datacenter interconnects.







Our internally developed 200G VCSELs and photodiodes offer the best cost- and power-efficiency for short-reach datacenter interconnects.





Multi-Technology 1.6T Transceivers.



Showcased three different 1.6T transceivers, each of which uses different internally developed solutions, including Silicon Photonics, EML, and VCSEL, leveraging our broad and deep technology portfolio.













Business Outlook – Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025





(1)









Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 is expected to be between $1.425 billion and $1.575 billion.



Gross margin percentage for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 is expected to be between 37% and 39% on a non-GAAP basis.



Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 are expected to be between $290 million and $310 million on a non-GAAP basis.



Tax rate for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 is expected to be between 21% and 24% on a non-GAAP basis.



EPS for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 is expected to be between $0.81 and $1.01 on a non-GAAP basis.













(1)



The Company has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP gross margin percentage, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP earnings per share, because we cannot, without unreasonable efforts, forecast certain items required to develop comparable GAAP measures. These items include, without limitation, restructuring charges; integration, site consolidation and other expenses; foreign exchange gains (losses); and share based compensation expense. The variability of these items could significantly impact our future GAAP financial results and we believe that the inclusion of any such reconciliations would imply a degree or precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.







Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details







Coherent will review the Company’s financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2025 and business outlook on Wednesday, May 7, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



coherent.com/company/investor-relations



. The Company’s financial guidance will be limited to the comments on its public quarterlyearnings calland the public business outlook statements contained in this press release.







Additional Information and Where to Find It







In connection with the conference call described above, the Company intends to file an investor presentation as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and to post the investor presentation on the Company’s website at



coherent.com/company/investor-relations/investor-presentations



after market close on May 7, 2025. We also may, from time to time, post other important information for investors on our website at



coherent.com/company/investor-relations.



We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should review the Investor Relations page of our website referenced above, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts. Investors and security holders are able to obtain free copies of these documents through the Company’s website referenced above. Copies of the documents filed by the Company with the SEC may be obtained free of charge on the Company’s website at



coherent.com/company/investor-relations/sec-filings



. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not part of, this release.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements, estimates, and projections that constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws – including our estimates and projections for our business outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, each of which is made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from its historical experience and our present expectations or projections.





The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it herein have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs, or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct. In addition to general industry and global economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to: (i) the failure of any one or more of the assumptions stated herein to prove to be correct; (ii) the terms of the Company’s indebtedness and ability to service such debt in connection with its acquisition of Coherent, Inc. (the “Transaction”), (iii) risks relating to future integration and/or restructuring actions; (iv) fluctuations in purchasing patterns of customers and end users; (v) the ability of the Company to retain and hire key employees; (vi) changes in demand in the Company’s end markets along with the Company’s ability to respond to such market changes; (vii) the timely release of new products and acceptance of such new products by the market; (viii) the introduction of new products by competitors and other competitive responses; (ix) the Company’s ability to assimilate other recently acquired businesses, and realize synergies, cost savings, and opportunities for growth in connection therewith, together with the risks, costs, and uncertainties associated with such acquisitions; (x) the risks to realizing the benefits of investments in R&D and commercialization of innovations; (xi) the risks that the Company’s stock price will not trade in line with industrial technology leaders; (xii) the impact of trade protection measures, such as import tariffs by the United States or retaliatory actions taken by other countries; and/or (xiii) the risks relating to forward-looking statements and other “Risk Factors” identified from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which filings are available from the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, or otherwise.









About Coherent









Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at



coherent.com



.







Contact:







Paul Silverstein





Senior VP, Investor Relations





investor.relations@coherent.com













Table 2



























Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries

























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)*

































THREE MONTHS ENDED

























Mar 31,













Dec 31,













Mar 31,















$ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)















2025





















2024





















2024





























































































Revenues











$





1,497.9













$





1,434.7













$





1,208.8























































Costs, Expenses & Other Expense (Income)







































Cost of goods sold













970.2

















925.3

















842.3

















Research and development













150.7

















143.9

















127.5

















Selling, general and administrative













231.4

















220.6

















205.2

















Restructuring charges













73.8

















8.0

















11.5

















Interest expense













57.3

















64.3

















72.8

















Other expense (income), net













4.6

















(55.8





)













(18.6





)















Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense















1,488.0

















1,306.3

















1,240.7























































Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes















9.9

















128.4

















(31.9





)



















































Income Taxes















8.1

















26.9

















(16.1





)



















































Net Earnings (Loss)















1.8

















101.5

















(15.7





)















Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests















(13.9





)













(1.8





)













(2.5





)















Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Coherent Corp.











$





15.7













$





103.4













$





(13.2





)



















































Less: Dividends on Preferred Stock















32.7

















32.3

















31.2



















Net Earnings (Loss) Available to the Common Shareholders











$





(17.0





)









$





71.1













$





(44.4





)



















































Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share











$





(0.11





)









$





0.46













$





(0.29





)



















































Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share











$





(0.11





)









$





0.44













$





(0.29





)



















































Average Shares Outstanding - Basic















155.2

















154.8

















152.1



















Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted















155.2

















160.0

















152.1





















































*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.





















































Table 2























Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries





















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)*





















(Continued)













NINE MONTHS ENDED





















Mar 31,













Mar 31,











$ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)















2025





















2024

































































Revenues











$





4,280.7













$





3,393.3







































Costs, Expenses & Other Expense (Income)



























Cost of goods sold













2,783.5

















2,369.3













Research and development













426.2

















352.1













Selling, general and administrative













681.0

















626.0













Restructuring charges













106.2

















13.0













Interest expense













188.2

















220.7













Other expense (income), net













(62.0





)













(30.3





)











Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense















4,123.1

















3,550.9







































Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes















157.6

















(157.6





)



































Income Taxes















29.4

















(45.8





)



































Net Earnings (Loss)















128.2

















(111.7





)











Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests















(16.8





)













(4.0





)











Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Coherent Corp.











$





145.0













$





(107.7





)



































Less: Dividends on Preferred Stock















96.8

















91.9















Net Earnings (Loss) Available to the Common Shareholders











$





48.2













$





(199.7





)



































Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share











$





0.31













$





(1.32





)



































Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share











$





0.30













$





(1.32





)



































Average Shares Outstanding - Basic















154.5

















151.3















Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted















159.2

















151.3





































*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.









































Table 3























Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries





















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets*





















































March 31,













June 30,











$ Millions (unaudited)











2025













2024





























































Assets





























Current Assets



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





890.3









$





926.0









Restricted cash, current













19.1













174.0









Accounts receivable













1,010.0













848.5









Inventories













1,391.5













1,286.4









Prepaid and refundable income taxes













24.9













26.9









Prepaid and other current assets













364.1













398.2











Total Current Assets















3,699.9













3,660.1









Property, plant & equipment, net













1,936.4













1,817.3









Goodwill













4,458.0













4,464.3









Other intangible assets, net













3,282.5













3,503.2









Deferred income taxes













52.6













41.0









Restricted cash, non-current













716.7













689.6









Other assets













298.8













313.1











Total Assets











$





14,444.8









$





14,488.6



































Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Equity





























Current Liabilities



























Current portion of long-term debt









$





4.7









$





73.8









Accounts payable













777.3













631.5









Operating lease current liabilities













42.7













40.6









Accruals and other current liabilities













672.3













597.9











Total Current Liabilities















1,497.0













1,343.8









Long-term debt













3,727.1













4,026.4









Deferred income taxes













673.8













784.4









Operating lease liabilities













170.0













162.4









Other liabilities













208.1













225.4











Total Liabilities















6,276.0













6,542.4











Total Mezzanine Equity















2,461.6













2,364.8











Total Coherent Corp. Shareholders' Equity















5,352.6













5,210.1









Noncontrolling interests













354.6













371.4











Total Equity















5,707.2













5,581.5











Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Equity











$





14,444.8









$





14,488.6

































*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.









































Table 4



























Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries

























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows*

















NINE MONTHS ENDED

























Mar 31,













Mar 31,











$ Millions (unaudited)



















2025





















2024









































































Cash Flows from Operating Activities

































Net cash provided by operating activities















$





503.3













$





383.4











































Cash Flows from Investing Activities































Additions to property, plant & equipment

















(309.5





)













(246.9





)









Proceeds from the sale of business

















27.0

















—













Other investing activities

















(1.0





)













(2.1





)











Net cash used in investing activities



















(283.5





)













(249.0





)







































Cash Flows from Financing Activities































Contributions from noncontrolling interest holders

















—

















1,000.0













Proceeds from borrowings of revolving credit facilities

















35.9

















19.0













Payments on existing debt

















(386.0





)













(165.1





)









Payments on borrowings under revolving credit facilities

















(34.1





)













(18.6





)









Equity issuance costs

















—

















(31.8





)









Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchases under employee stock purchase plan

















47.5

















36.1













Payments in satisfaction of employees' minimum tax obligations

















(48.9





)













(18.8





)









Other financing activities

















(0.7





)













(0.8





)











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



















(386.5





)













819.9









































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

















3.0

















0.6









































Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

















(163.7





)













954.9









































Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

















1,789.7

















837.6











































Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period















$





1,626.0













$





1,792.5









































*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.













































Table 5







































Segment Revenues*





















































THREE MONTHS ENDED

















NINE MONTHS ENDED











$ Millions (unaudited)



















Mar 31,













Dec 31,













Mar 31,

















Mar 31,













Mar 31,





















2025













2024













2024

















2025













2024





























































































































Revenues:



























































Networking













$





897.3









$





815.9









$





618.8













$





2,476.1









$





1,615.9









Materials

















236.7













243.5













239.0

















717.6













737.3









Lasers

















363.9













375.3













351.0

















1,087.0













1,040.1











Consolidated















$





1,497.9









$





1,434.7









$





1,208.8













$





4,280.7









$





3,393.3

































































*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.













Table 6



































Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures*













































THREE MONTHS ENDED

















NINE MONTHS ENDED





















Mar 31,













Dec 31,













Mar 31,

















Mar 31,













Mar 31,











$ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)















2025





















2024

















2024







(1)



















2025







(1)















2024







(1)























































































































Gross margin on GAAP basis











$





527.7













$





509.4













$





366.5

















$





1,497.2













$





1,024.0













Share-based compensation













5.4

















5.6

















5.2





















16.7

















17.9













Amortization of acquired intangibles



(2)















43.7

















30.4

















30.6





















104.5

















91.6













Integration, site consolidation and other



(3)















—

















2.6

















4.0





















1.7

















10.8















Gross margin on non-GAAP basis











$





576.7













$





548.0













$





406.2

















$





1,620.1













$





1,144.3



































































Research and development on GAAP basis











$





150.7













$





143.9













$





127.5

















$





426.2













$





352.1













Share-based compensation













(5.3





)













(5.7





)













(4.9





)

















(16.3





)













(17.9





)









Amortization of acquired intangibles



(2)















(3.8





)













(0.6





)













(0.7





)

















(5.1





)













(2.0





)









Integration, site consolidation and other



(3)















(0.4





)













(0.2





)













(0.4





)

















(0.3





)













(1.0





)











Research and development on non-GAAP basis











$





141.2













$





137.4













$





121.5

















$





404.6













$





331.2



































































Selling, general and administrative on GAAP basis











$





231.4













$





220.6













$





205.2

















$





681.0













$





626.0













Share-based compensation













(29.5





)













(29.7





)













(16.3





)

















(83.7





)













(62.4





)









Amortization of acquired intangibles



(2)















(39.6





)













(40.7





)













(41.0





)

















(121.1





)













(122.9





)









Integration, site consolidation and other



(3)















(6.0





)













(4.5





)













(15.1





)

















(22.3





)













(43.1





)











Selling, general and administrative on non-GAAP basis











$





156.3













$





145.7













$





132.8

















$





453.7













$





397.7



































































Restructuring charges on GAAP basis











$





73.8













$





8.0













$





11.5

















$





106.2













$





12.9













Restructuring charges



(4)















(73.8





)













(8.0





)













(11.5





)

















(106.2





)













(12.9





)











Restructuring charges on non-GAAP basis











$





—













$





—













$





—

















$





—













$





—



































































Operating income on GAAP basis











$





71.8













$





136.9













$





22.3

















$





283.8













$





32.9













Share-based compensation













40.2

















41.0

















26.4





















116.7

















98.2













Amortization of acquired intangibles













87.2

















71.7

















72.3





















230.7

















216.5













Restructuring charges



(4)















73.8

















8.0

















11.5





















106.2

















12.9













Integration, site consolidation and other



(3)















6.4

















7.3

















19.5





















24.3

















54.9















Operating income on non-GAAP basis











$





279.3













$





264.9













$





151.9

















$





761.8













$





415.4

















































































Table 6



































Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures*

































(Continued)













THREE MONTHS ENDED

















NINE MONTHS ENDED





















Mar 31,













Dec 31,













Mar 31,

















Mar 31,













Mar 31,











$ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)















2025





















2024

















2024







(1)



















2025







(1)















2024







(1)























































































































Interest and other (income) expense, net on GAAP basis











$





61.9













$





8.5













$





54.2

















$





126.2













$





190.4













Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net













(16.7





)













35.1

















(3.1





)

















8.6

















(8.6





)











Interest and other (income) expense, net on non-GAAP basis











$





45.1













$





43.6













$





51.0

















$





134.8













$





181.8



































































Income taxes on GAAP basis











$





8.1













$





26.9













$





(16.1





)













$





29.4













$





(45.8





)









Tax impact of non-GAAP measures













47.6

















19.2

















29.8





















95.2

















83.5













Tax windfall from share-based compensation



(5)















4.2

















4.1

















—





















19.2

















—













Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets



(6)















(1.4





)













(11.8





)













—





















(12.6





)













—















Income taxes on non-GAAP basis











$





58.5













$





38.4













$





13.7

















$





131.2













$





37.7



































































Net earnings (loss) attributable to Coherent Corp. on GAAP basis











$





15.7













$





103.4













$





(13.2





)













$





145.0













$





(107.7





)









Share-based compensation













40.2

















41.0

















26.4





















116.7

















98.2













Amortization of acquired intangibles



(2)















87.2

















71.7

















72.3





















230.7

















216.5













Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses













16.7

















(35.1





)













3.1





















(8.6





)













8.6













Restructuring charges



(4)















73.8

















8.0

















11.5





















106.2

















12.9













Integration, site consolidation and other



(3)















6.4

















7.3

















19.5





















24.3

















54.9













Non-controlling interest impact of non-GAAP items













(12.3





)













—

















—





















(12.3





)













—













Tax impact of non-GAAP measures













(47.6





)













(19.2





)













(29.8





)

















(95.2





)













(83.5





)









Tax windfall from share-based compensation



(5)















(4.2





)













(4.1





)













—





















(19.2





)













—













Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets



(6)















1.4

















11.8

















—





















12.6

















—















Net earnings attributable to Coherent Corp. on non-GAAP basis











$





177.2













$





184.8













$





89.8

















$





500.3













$





199.8

































































Per share data:























































Net loss on GAAP basis























































Basic Earnings (Loss)Per Share









$





(0.11





)









$





0.46













$





(0.29





)













$





0.31













$





(1.32





)









Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share









$





(0.11





)









$





0.44













$





(0.29





)













$





0.30













$





(1.32





)































































Net earnings on non-GAAP basis























































Basic Earnings Per Share









$





0.93













$





0.99













$





0.39

















$





2.61













$





0.71













Diluted Earnings Per Share









$





0.91













$





0.95













$





0.38

















$





2.53













$





0.70

































































* Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.







(1)



During the second fiscal quarter of 2025, the Company refined its methodology to report non-GAAP measures. The change does not impact the Company’s financial position, cash flows, or GAAP consolidated results of operations. Prior period non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release have been recast to conform to the current presentation.







(2)



Amortization of acquired intangibles includes the write-off of certain impaired intangible assets in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.







(3)



Integration, site consolidation and other costs include retention and severance payments and other integration costs related to the acquisition of Coherent, Inc. Refer to table 7 for a more detailed description of these costs on a consolidated basis.







(4)



Restructuring charges include loss on sale of a facility, severance, non-cash impairment charges for production assets and improvements on leased facilities and other costs related to the Restructuring Plans.







(5)



Windfall tax benefits were recorded on the vesting of share-based compensation.







(6)



Valuation allowance adjustments were related to an increase (decrease) in valuation allowance related to certain deferred tax assets resulting from the Company’s cumulative GAAP net loss that is not recognized for non-GAAP purposes given the historical non-GAAP net earnings.













Table 7



































Components of Integration, Site Consolidation and Other Costs Excluded from Non-GAAP Operating Income*









































THREE MONTHS ENDED

















NINE MONTHS ENDED





















Mar 31,













Dec 31,













Mar 31,

















Mar 31,













Mar 31,











$ Millions (unaudited)











2025













2024













2024







(1)



















2025







(1)















2024







(1)























































































































Integration, site consolidation and other costs























































Consulting costs related to projects to integrate recent acquisitions into common technology systems and simplify legal entity structure









$





5.8









$





3.8









$





11.1













$





21.0









$





34.3









Charges for products that are end-of-life, including production equipment to produce those products













—













—













2.2

















—













2.2









Employee severance and retention costs for site consolidations as part of our Synergy and Site Consolidation Plan or other actions













0.6













3.5













2.4

















2.7













9.5









Severance costs related to the retirement of our CEO/CFO/President













—













—













3.8

















0.6













5.9









Direct damages from substation power failure/fire at manufacturing sites













—













—













—

















—













3.0











Integration, site consolidation and other costs











$





6.4









$





7.3









$





19.5













$





24.3









$





54.9





























































* Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.







(1)



During the second fiscal quarter of 2025, the Company refined its methodology to report non-GAAP measures. The change does not impact the Company’s financial position, cash flows, or GAAP consolidated results of operations. Prior period non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release have been recast to conform to the current presentation.













Table 8



































GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share Calculation*





















































THREE MONTHS ENDED

















NINE MONTHS ENDED











$ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)















Mar 31,













Dec 31,













Mar 31,

















Mar 31,













Mar 31,





















2025





















2024





















2024

























2025





















2024

























































































































Numerator























































Net earnings (loss) attributable to Coherent Corp.









$





15.7













$





103.4













$





(13.2





)













$





145.0













$





(107.7





)









Deduct Series B redeemable preferred dividends













(32.7





)













(32.3





)













(31.2





)

















(96.8





)













(91.9





)











Basic earnings (loss) available to common shareholders











$





(17.0





)









$





71.1













$





(44.4





)













$





48.2













$





(199.7





)































































Diluted earnings (loss) available to common shareholders











$





(17.0





)









$





71.1













$





(44.4





)













$





48.2













$





(199.7





)































































Denominator























































Weighted average shares













155.2

















154.8

















152.1





















154.5

















151.3















Effect of dilutive securities:























































Common stock equivalents













—

















5.2

















—





















4.7

















—















Diluted weighted average common shares















155.2

















160.0

















152.1





















159.2

















151.3



































































Basic earnings (loss) per common share











$





(0.11





)









$





0.46













$





(0.29





)













$





0.31













$





(1.32





)































































Diluted earnings (loss) per common share











$





(0.11





)









$





0.44













$





(0.29





)













$





0.30













$





(1.32





)





























































*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.













Table 9



































Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Calculation*









































THREE MONTHS ENDED

















NINE MONTHS ENDED











$ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)















Mar 31,













Dec 31,













Mar 31,

















Mar 31,













Mar 31,





















2025





















2024

















2024







(1)



















2025







(1)















2024







(1)























































































































Numerator























































Net earnings attributable to Coherent Corp. on non-GAAP basis









$





177.2













$





184.8













$





89.8

















$





500.3













$





199.8













Deduct Series B redeemable preferred dividends













(32.7





)













(32.3





)













(31.2





)

















(96.8





)













(91.9





)











Basic earnings available to common shareholders











$





144.6













$





152.6













$





58.6

















$





403.5













$





107.9



































































Diluted earnings available to common shareholders











$





144.6













$





152.6













$





58.6

















$





403.5













$





107.9



































































Denominator























































Weighted average shares













155.2

















154.8

















152.1





















154.5

















151.3















Effect of dilutive securities:























































Common stock equivalents













4.0

















5.2

















3.5





















4.7

















2.3















Diluted weighted average common shares















159.1

















160.0

















155.7





















159.2

















153.6



































































Basic earnings per common share on non-GAAP basis











$





0.93













$





0.99













$





0.39

















$





2.61













$





0.71



































































Diluted earnings per common share on non-GAAP basis











$





0.91













$





0.95













$





0.38

















$





2.53













$





0.70

































































*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.







(1)



During the second fiscal quarter of 2025, the Company refined its methodology to report non-GAAP measures. The change does not impact the Company’s financial position, cash flows, or GAAP consolidated results of operations. Prior period non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release have been recast to conform to the current presentation.



