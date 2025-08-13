Coherent Corp. Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Coherent Corp. (COHR) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -$128.8 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$128.8 million, or -$0.83 per share. This compares with -$79.9 million, or -$0.52 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to $1.529 billion from $1.314 billion last year.

Coherent Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$128.8 Mln. vs. -$79.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.83 vs. -$0.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.529 Bln vs. $1.314 Bln last year.

