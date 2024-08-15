Coherent Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coherent Corp. (COHR):

Earnings: -$48 million in Q4 vs. -$178 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.52 in Q4 vs. -$1.54 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Coherent Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $127 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.59 per share Revenue: $1.314 billion in Q4 vs. $1.205 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.53 - $0.69 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.27 - $1.35 bln

