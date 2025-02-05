Coherent Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coherent Corp. (COHR):

Earnings: $71.1 million in Q2 vs. -$57.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.44 in Q2 vs. -$0.38 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Coherent Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $184.8 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.434 billion in Q2 vs. $1.131 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.75 - $0.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.39 - $1.48 Bln

