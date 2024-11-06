Coherent Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coherent Corp. (COHR):

Earnings: $26 million in Q1 vs. -$68 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q1 vs. -$0.65 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Coherent Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $150 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.61 per share Revenue: $1.348 billion in Q1 vs. $1.053 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.61 - $0.77 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.33-$1.41 Bln

