Coherent Corp. Executives to Participate in Key Panels at OFC 2025 on Optical Networking and Photonics Innovations

Coherent Corp. executives will participate in key panels at OFC 2025, discussing optical networking and AI advancements.

Quiver AI Summary

Coherent Corp. has announced that its executives will participate in key panels at OFC 2025, an important event for optical networking and communications. CEO Jim Anderson will speak on the CEO Panel at the Optica Executive Forum, highlighting Coherent's role in the optical networking and AI sectors, while CTO Dr. Julie Eng will discuss photonic-enabled modules. Additionally, CMO Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi will provide insights at the Market Watch panel about the current state of the industry and future projections. Parthasarathi emphasized the significance of OFC in shaping the future of optical networking and the company's commitment to innovation. Attendees can visit Coherent's booth to explore advancements in fiber optics and photonics.

Potential Positives

Coherent Corp.'s executives are participating as thought leaders in prominent panels at OFC 2025, showcasing the company's expertise in optical networking and positioning it as a key player in the industry.

CEO Jim Anderson's participation in the CEO Panel highlights the company's pivotal role in the intersection of optical networking and AI, reinforcing Coherent's leadership presence.

Dr. Julie Eng's discussion on "Status of Photonic-enabled Modules" indicates Coherent's commitment to innovation in photonics, a critical area for future technological advancements.

The company's participation in the opening Market Watch panel demonstrates its engagement with industry trends and future outlook, which can enhance its reputation among peers and potential clients.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is OFC 2025?

OFC 2025 is the premier global event for optical networking and communications, showcasing industry advancements and thought leadership.

Who will represent Coherent at OFC 2025?

Coherent's CEO Jim Anderson, CTO Dr. Julie Eng, and CMO Sanjai Parthasarathi will participate in key panels at OFC 2025.

When is the Coherent's participation in OFC 2025?

Coherent will participate in OFC 2025 from April 1-3, 2025 in San Francisco.

Where can I find Coherent at OFC 2025?

Visit Coherent at booth 1519 during OFC 2025 for the latest innovations in fiber optics and photonics.

What topics will Coherent executives discuss at OFC 2025?

Topics include the role of Coherent in optical networking and the status of photonic-enabled modules, among others.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$COHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COHR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COHR Insider Trading Activity

$COHR insiders have traded $COHR stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH J CORASANTI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,210 shares for an estimated $1,630,096 .

. CHRISTOPHER KOEPPEN (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 15,829 shares for an estimated $1,624,683 .

. ELIZABETH PATRICK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,542 shares for an estimated $579,910 .

. RONALD BASSO (Chief Legal & Compliance Off.) sold 4,741 shares for an estimated $369,395

HOWARD H. XIA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,970 shares for an estimated $324,270 .

. JAMES ROBERT ANDERSON (CEO & President) has made 3 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $138,623 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $COHR stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PITTSBURGH, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announces its executives’ participation in key thought leadership panels at OFC 2025, the premier global event for optical networking and communications.





Coherent Chief Executive Officer Jim Anderson will be a featured panelist on the CEO Panel at the Optica Executive Forum, taking place on Monday, March 31, at the Marriott Marquis San Francisco. He will share his perspectives on the pivotal role that Coherent plays in optical networking and the AI revolution. Additionally, Chief Technology Officer Dr. Julie Eng will address the “Status of Photonic-enabled Modules” at the same event. Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer, will share his insights at one of OFC's most highly attended events: the opening Market Watch panel “The State of the Industry: Now and in 2030”, on Tuesday, April 1.





"OFC continues to be the foremost event for shaping the future of optical networking, and we are proud to contribute to these critical discussions," said Sanjai Parthasarathi. "As the industry navigates rapid advancements in photonics, AI-driven networking, and next-generation connectivity, our leadership team is excited to share insights that drive innovation and support the evolving needs of our customers and partners."





Visit Coherent booth 1519 at OFC 2025 from April 1-3 to learn about emerging technologies and explore the latest innovations in fiber optics, photonics, and networking solutions.







About Coherent







Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at



coherent.com



.









Media Contact







:









innovations@coherent.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.