Is COHERENT CORP (COHR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Coherent (COHR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Coherent is one of 259 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Coherent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHR's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, COHR has gained about 39.3% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 6.6%. This means that Coherent is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Healthcare Services (HCSG) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 53.9%.

The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services' current year EPS has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Coherent belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 124 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 39.1% this year, meaning that COHR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Healthcare Services belongs to the Business - Services industry. This 27-stock industry is currently ranked #160. The industry has moved -5.4% year to date.

Coherent and Healthcare Services could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

