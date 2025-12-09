Is COHERENT CORP (COHR) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Coherent (COHR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Coherent is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 259 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coherent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHR's full-year earnings has moved 12.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, COHR has gained about 96.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 10.6% on average. As we can see, Coherent is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is FirstCash Holdings (FCFS). The stock has returned 51% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for FirstCash Holdings' current year EPS has increased 7.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Coherent belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 124 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.5% so far this year, meaning that COHR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, FirstCash Holdings belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #176. The industry has moved -12.6% year to date.

Coherent and FirstCash Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

