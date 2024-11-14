News & Insights

Coherent Corp Awards Stock Units to New CFO

November 14, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Coherent Corp ( (COHR) ) has shared an update.

Coherent Corp. has awarded restricted and performance stock units to its new CFO, Sherri R. Luther, as a strategic move to attract her to the company. The performance period for these units has been adjusted to align with the fiscal year 2025, ensuring consistency with other executive officers’ stock units. This adjustment reflects the company’s commitment to integrating new leadership effectively.

