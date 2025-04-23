Coherent Corp. to Announce Third-Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on May 7

Coherent Corp. will release Q3 fiscal 2025 results on May 7, followed by a live webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

Coherent Corp. announced that it will release its third-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, after the stock market closes. Following the release, the company will host a live audio webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results, and investors are invited to participate via the company’s investor relations website. A recorded replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours on the same site.

Potential Positives

Coherent Corp. is set to release its third-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company is hosting a live audio webcast to discuss the financial results, which enhances investor relations and accessibility to corporate information.

A recorded replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours, providing further accessibility and ensuring that investors can receive important updates at their convenience.

Potential Negatives

Absence of specific financial performance indicators or guidance prior to the results announcement may raise concerns among investors regarding expectations for the third-quarter performance.



Lack of proactive communication regarding potential challenges or headwinds that the company might face in the upcoming results could lead to speculation and uncertainty among stakeholders.



Timing of the financial results release after the market close might lead to volatility in stock prices during the following trading session, depending on the outcomes presented.

FAQ

When will Coherent Corp. release its third-quarter financial results?

Coherent Corp. will release its third-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on May 7, after the NYSE closes.

What time is the live audio webcast for the results?

The live audio webcast to discuss the financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on May 7.

How can I access the webcast for Coherent Corp.'s financial results?

Investors can join the live audio webcast at coherent.com/company/investor-relations/financial-webcasts.

Will there be a replay of the webcast available?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the live event on the company’s website.

Who can I contact for media inquiries regarding Coherent Corp.?

You can contact Amy Wilson at corporate.communications@coherent.com for media inquiries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$COHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COHR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COHR Insider Trading Activity

$COHR insiders have traded $COHR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER KOEPPEN (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 13,930 shares for an estimated $1,451,209 .

. JOSEPH J CORASANTI sold 9,240 shares for an estimated $935,921

ELIZABETH PATRICK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,542 shares for an estimated $579,910 .

. HOWARD H. XIA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,970 shares for an estimated $324,270 .

. JAMES ROBERT ANDERSON (CEO & President) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $103,348 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 299 institutional investors add shares of $COHR stock to their portfolio, and 267 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$COHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COHR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/07/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COHR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COHR forecast page.

$COHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COHR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $91.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $120.0 on 11/07/2024

Full Release



SAXONBURG, Pa., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Coherent Corp.



(NYSE: COHR) (the “Company”), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that it will release third-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 7, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. The release will be followed by a live audio webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.





The Company invites investors to join the live audio webcast at



coherent.com/company/ investor-relations/financial-webcasts



. The webcast will be recorded, and a replay will be available within 24 hours after the live audio webcast on the company’s website.







Media Contact



:





Amy Wilson







corporate.communications@coherent.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.