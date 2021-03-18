Markets
COHR

Coherent Confirms Receipt Of Revised Acquisition Proposal From II-VI - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Coherent, Inc. (COHR) confirmed receipt of a revised acquisition proposal from II-VI Incorporated (IIVI). Under the terms of the revised proposal, each share of Coherent common stock would be exchanged for $220 in cash and 0.91 of a share of II-VI common stock. The Coherent board determined that II-VI's proposal is superior to the revised acquisition proposal that the company received from Lumentum on March 17.

Coherent has notified Lumentum that it plans to terminate the merger deal unless the company receives a revised acquisition proposal from Lumentum by March 22, 2021.

Lumentum's Board stated that it continues to recommend the transaction with Coherent to its stockholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COHR IIVI LITE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular