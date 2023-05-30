News & Insights

Coherent (COHR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

May 30, 2023 — 11:24 am EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.20, changing hands as high as $42.14 per share. Coherent Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Coherent Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, COHR's low point in its 52 week range is $26.2901 per share, with $274.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.99.

