Coherent (COHR) Price Target Increased by 6.73% to 51.89

The average one-year price target for Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) has been revised to 51.89 / share. This is an increase of 6.73% from the prior estimate of 48.62 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.57% from the latest reported closing price of 47.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 875 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherent. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHR is 0.26%, an increase of 13.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 157,669K shares. The put/call ratio of COHR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 19,343K shares representing 12.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,056K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 9.42% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 11,297K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,042K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,575K shares, representing an increase of 9.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 20.27% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,625K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,630K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 4.51% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,287K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,283K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Coherent Background Information

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support its customers.

