Coherent (COHR) Price Target Increased by 5.05% to 46.14

The average one-year price target for Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) has been revised to 46.14 / share. This is an increase of 5.05% from the prior estimate of 43.92 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 66.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.25% from the latest reported closing price of 43.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 817 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherent. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHR is 0.30%, a decrease of 17.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 160,077K shares. The put/call ratio of COHR is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 18,728K shares representing 12.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,922K shares, representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 39.22% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,410K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,333K shares, representing a decrease of 8.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 40.90% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,822K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,311K shares, representing an increase of 72.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 77.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,715K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,385K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 28.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,067K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,228K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 39.64% over the last quarter.

Coherent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support its customers.

