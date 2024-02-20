News & Insights

Markets
COHR

Coherent CEO Vincent Mattera Jr. To Retire; Reaffirms Q3, FY24 Outlook; Stock Falls

February 20, 2024 — 12:56 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor manufacturer, Coherent Corp. (COHR), Tuesday announced that its Chief Executive Officer Vincent Mattera Jr. intends to retire following the commencement of employment of his successor.

The company stated that a search firm had been retained to evaluate internal and external candidates for the CEO position.

Also, Coherent reaffirmed its third-quarter and full-year 2024 outlook, where it projects revenue of $1.12 billion to $1.2 billion and $4.55 to $4.7 billion, respectively.

Currently, Coherent's stock is falling 5.11 percent, to $56.67 over the previous close of $59.72 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.